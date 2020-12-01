York County Judicial Center Court employee tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Court Administration announced Tuesday, that a judicial center court employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked in the judicial center on Friday, November 20 and as requires, adhere to health and safety guidelines including the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing when interacting with coworkers and the public.

Those potentially exposed, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, will be notified by public health officials. While contact tracing efforts have just begun, there is no indication of a public exposure from the affected employee at this time.

Work areas in which the employee had physical contact with will be cleaned.

For more information on the Pennsylvania court’s response to COVID-19, click here.