York County judicial center court employee tests positive for COVID

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday the York County Court Administration announced that a judicial center court employee tested positive for COVID-19 and they will continue the temporary closure of the Magisterial District Court 19-02-03, 390 East Berlin Road in York.

The employee last worked in the judicial center on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and is now adhering to health and safety guidelines as required.

Those that were potentially exposed will be notified by public health officials through contact tracing efforts.