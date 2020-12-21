York County Judicial Center to remain closed until Jan. 2021

York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Judicial building will remain closed until Jan. 8, 2021.

This decision comes after at least 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past month.

The center is still providing services to its residents virtually.

