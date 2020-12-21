York County Judicial Center to remain closed until Jan. 2021

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Judicial building will remain closed until Jan. 8, 2021.
This decision comes after at least 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past month.
The center is still providing services to its residents virtually.
TOP STORIES
- Over 30,000 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine delivered to 22 additional Pa. hospitals on Monday
- Former Pittsburgh LB Kevin Greene dead at 58
- Judge makes decision: Palmyra man battles solar company over “unfinished job”
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 15,100 new two-day cases, 563,589 total as of Dec. 21, 2020
- Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman plans to introduce resolution to review 2020 general election