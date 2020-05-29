York County K-9 officers to get protective vests

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The K-9 officers for Newberry Township Police in York County are getting added protection.

“Rico and Zar” will soon sport bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a donation from the non-profit “Vested Interest in K-9’s.”

The life-saving vests will be embroidered with the words “In memory of K-9 Tazer” who died last year after serving 8 years with the department.

Each vest costs around $2,000 and should arrive this summer.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit has provided over 3,830 U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

