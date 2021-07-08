York County leaders looking into high lead levels

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of York County leaders gathered to discuss new findings. One revelation they found, people exposed to lead poisoning when they’re young, have a higher chance of ending up in jail someday.

One mother said a routine test found high levels of lead in her son’s blood and further testing found it came from the home she rented.

I’ve been trying to keep him out of the house as much as possible so we can move, but it’s hard to find a place nowadays,” Katelynne Billet said.

The Lead-Free Promise Project says York County is the ninth-worst in the state for childhood lead poisoning.