York County Libraries expand in-library browsing Monday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Libraries will expand in-library browsing of collections at most locations on Monday, August 31.

Members will be available to browse children, teen, and adult library collections, use copy/fax services, make in-library payments, and rent DVDs and Hotspots.

Due to size limitations, Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam will continue its lobby pickup service in lieu of opening and Salem Square Library in York will remain closed.

The in-library experience will initially be different than it was before the pandemic and service offerings will vary by library location. “Instead of the traditional ‘sit and read’ library setting, it will be a renewed ‘browse and go’ experience,” says York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert. “This is part of YCL’s phased reopening and the extra measures that our libraries are taking to provide cardholders with a safe and healthy library environment.” YCL members can browse the shelves and check out titles to enjoy at home. And for those members who prefer curbside or lobby pickup, that service option remains available at several locations.

YCL is following the guidelines of the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the Governor, the PA Health Department, and the CDC to provide a safe and healthy library environment for members and staff. Visitors over age two are required to wear masks or appropriate face coverings inside library buildings. Anyone who is unable to wear a mask should contact their library to discuss alternative service options. For more information about current service offerings, library hours, and contact information, click here.

York County Libraries includes 13 libraries that provide the latest in print and electronic information, best sellers, storytimes, book discussions, and more. YCL offers digital storytimes, online book discussions, over 80,000 digital library materials for loan, 80 electronic databases including research articles, learning modules, test prep, and K-12 learning resources. All are available for free with a York County Libraries card. Community members without a card are invited to request one at no cost at yorklibraries.org.

