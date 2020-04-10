York County libraries hold storytime during ‘Give Local York’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County Libraries will host an online storytime on Friday, May 1 as part of the Give Local York day of giving virtual festivities.

It will be held at 10 a.m. on York County Libraries Facebook page. This is the third year that libraries will be participating in the community-wide celebration that helps hundreds of nonprofit organizations serving York County.

“Libraries are the hub of the community and the services they provide are essential to our friends, family and neighbors,” says York County Libraries Development Director Janine Pflaum. “We are both excited and grateful for the opportunity to, once again, be a part of Give Local York. The donations received during those 24 hours go a long way to maintain the daily programs offered by all of our York County libraries.” Annually, the libraries host 1.5 million visitors and provide over 4,800 free programs for children, teens and adults.

Even with physical locations temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions, the libraries are actively providing an extensive array of online services for community members. This includes over 80 online resources, digital story time three times a week, a weekly trivia contest, and over 80,000 eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music and comics for loan. All services are free with a York County Libraries card. Community members without a library card can request one for free online at yorklibraries.org.

Individuals interested in donating during Give Local York can do so online from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday May 1 at givelocalyork.org.

York County Libraries include 13 libraries that provide the latest in print and electronic information, best sellers, Wi-Fi, story times, book discussions and more. Their librarians are passionate advocates for lifelong learning, providing opportunities and resources for all ages.