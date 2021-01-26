York County libraries reopen, promote “Browse and Go” method to limit spread of COVID-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Libraries in one Midstate county has re-opened after temporarily closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most York County libraries opened this week, but library staff are not encouraging people to hang around as they usually would.

Instead, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they suggest “Browse and Go,” not “Sit and Stay.”

York County libraries are also taking extra measures to keep library patrons safe.

“When materials are returned, we are quarantining them for 10 days before we check them in. So they’ve been quarantined before people receive them,” said Mina Edmondson, director of the Martin Library in York City.

The local libraries are also practicing standard COVID protocols by providing hand sanitizer stations for its visitors and staff.