York County libraries taking a step back to normal in June

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Libraries will be expanding in-building services and hours at several locations starting on June 1.

The libraries will be shifting from the current browse-and-go structure to one that can accommodate members who want to stay a little longer.

Members will start to see furniture and indoor library programs return along with computer labs and collection services.

There are two libraries that will not be going through these changes. The Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam will remain as a lobby pickup only location and the Martin Library in York is not adding seating or computers. Both of these libraries are undergoing renovation and construction projects.

Face coverings will remain a requirement for all visitors aged 2 and up until the State mask mandate is fully lifted. Hand sanitizer will remain available for member use at libraries.

Residents wanting more details about the service changes and new library hours should go to open.yorklibraries.org for more information.