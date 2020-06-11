York County libraries to open for curbside pickup Monday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -– York County Libraries will open for curbside pickup of library materials starting Monday, June 15.

Members can reserve books in advance online and are notified when the items are ready for pickup at the library. Monday, June 15 is also the first day that members may begin returning checked out materials to library book drops.

The decision to offer curbside service is in alignment with the direction and recommendations of the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health and the CDC. “This is step one of the reopening process for our libraries,” says York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert. “We will gradually reintroduce our breadth of library services while working to provide a safe library environment for our employees and members.”

According to Lambert, the staff is receiving training on recommended cleaning and disinfection procedures and will follow safe handling and quarantine protocols for returned library materials.

Protective barriers are being put into place, and staff will wear masks and other protective gear for personal and public safety. York County Libraries are asking that members wear masks or face coverings when utilizing the curbside pickup services.

At several library locations, pickup of materials will be in the lobby. Only one member or family will be allowed inside at a time. These measures are required for everyone’s health and safety. Services at Salem Square Library, Manchester Township, and Springettsbury Township will not be offered during this initial phase of reopening.

“During our closure, there was a significant uptick in the need and use of our digital library services,” says Lambert. “We renewed and issued over 1,000 new library cards to residents and enhanced our delivery of online services to meet the needs of community members.”

For additional details about curbside pickup, library hours, and FAQs, go to yorklibraries.org.

York County Libraries have been closed since March 15.