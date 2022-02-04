York County Libraries to reopen for in-person services Monday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Libraries plans to inch closer to normalcy by reopening their buildings for in-person services starting Monday after going to a Grab-and-Go model due to the omicron surge.

Libraries will go back to regular hours Monday, February 7, and offer browsing and computer access.

Due to construction Martin Library in York will only allow its children’s collections to be browsed and will have pickup in the Children’s Room. Members should use the entrance on Queen Street to access the room. Construction is expected to finish in the spring.

“We do ask that members wear masks and physical distance while using our in-library services. We have masks available for those who forget one as well as hand sanitizer inside our entrances. Our team is continuing to do everything it can to provide a healthy and safe library environment during this pandemic,” President of York County Libraries Robert F. Lambert said.

This wasn’t the first time they had to switch to the Grab-and-Go model but everyone hopes it’ll be the last.

“We’ve had to pivot probably three times, three or four times, you know, during this pandemic. And so my staff are excited. No doubt our members will be excited as well to be able to go in, you know, to our libraries and use the resources that they love to use,” Lambert said.

For more information, go to York County Libraries’ website.