YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring is around the corner and York County Libraries is celebrating with a month of story times and activities for children and families at multiple locations across the county. While there will still be programs offered online, they will be back in the libraries and will be geared to babies, toddlers, and preschool children.

“Not only have the families been waiting, but our staff has been waiting and they are so happy to have families back into the library so we can give them that direct contact, that information exchange that happens in a much different way than through a screen,” said Jacqueline Cassidy, the director of Youth Services for York County Libraries.

Story Times will be held at the following locations:

Arthur Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock — 32 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 717- 235-1127, hufnagellibrary@yorklibraries.org.

Thursdays 11:00 a.m. Take to the Trail Toddler & Preschool Story Time, outdoors, starts March 24

Collinsville Community Library — 2632 Delta Road, Brogue, PA 17309 717-927-9014, collinsvillelibrary@yorklibraries.org.

Mondays 10:00 a.m. Babies & Toddlers Story Time, in-library, starts April 4

Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. Preschool Story Time, in-library, starts April 6

Dillsburg Area Public Library — 204 Mumper Lane, Dillsburg, PA 17019 717-432-5613, dillsburglibrary@yorklibraries.org

Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. Preschool Story Time, in-library, started

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. Babies & Toddlers Story Time, in-library, started

Thursdays 10:30 a.m. Babies & Toddlers Story Time, in-library, started

Dover Area Community Library — 3700-3 Davidsburg Road, Dover, PA 17315 717-292-6814, doverlibrary@yorklibraries.org

Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. Baby Story Time, outdoors, starts March 22

Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time, outdoors, starts March 22

Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. Baby Story Time, in-library, starts March 23

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time, in-library, starts March 23

Fridays 10:30 a.m. Preschool Story Time, outdoors, starts March 25

Glatfelter Memorial Library — 101 Glenview Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362 717-225-3220, glatfelterlibrary@yorklibraries.org

Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. Family Story Time, in-library, starts March 8

Thursdays 7:00 p.m. Bedtime Story Time, in-library, starts March 10

Guthrie Memorial Library — 2 Library Place, Hanover, PA 17331 717-632-5183, guthrielibrary@yorklibraries.org

Mondays 10:15 a.m. Toddler Story Time, in-library, starts March 7

Mondays 6:30 p.m. Bedtime Story Time, in-library, starts March 7

Tuesdays 10:15 a.m. Preschool Story Time, in-library, starts March 8

Wednesdays 10:15 a.m. Library Along Lake Marburg, outdoors, starts March 9

Thursdays 10:15 a.m. Baby Story Time, in-library, starts March 10

Kaltreider-Benfer Library — 147 South Charles St, Red Lion, PA 17356 717-244-2032, kaltreiderlibrary@yorklibraries.org Mondays 6:30 p.m. Bedtime Story Time, outdoors, starts March 14

Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. Preschool Story Time, outdoors, starts March 8

Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. Toddler Story Time, outdoors, starts March 9

Thursdays 10:00 a.m. Baby Story Time, outdoors, starts March 10

Kreutz Creek Library — 66 Walnut Springs Road, Hellam, PA 17406 717-252-4080, kreutzcreeklibrary@yorklibraries.org

Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. Story Time at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market, outdoors, starts March 15

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. Babies & Toddlers Story Time, in-library, starts April 13

Fridays 10:30 a.m. Preschool Story Time, in-library, starts April 15

Mason-Dixon Public Library — 250 Bailey Drive, Stewartstown, PA 17363 717-993-2404, masondixonlibrary@yorklibraries.org

Mondays 10:30 a.m. Preschool Story Time, in-library, starts March 7

Thursdays 10:30 a.m. Babies & Toddlers Story Time, in-library, starts March 10

Paul Smith Library of Southern York County — 80 Constitution Avenue, Shrewsbury, PA 17361 717-235-4313, paulsmithlibrary@yorklibraries.org Mondays 10:15 a.m. Baby Story Time, outdoors, starts March 7

Mondays 11:15 a.m. Preschool Story Time, outdoors, starts March 7

Wednesdays 10:15 a.m. Toddler Story Time, outdoors, starts March 9

Red Land Community Library — 70 Newberry Commons, Etters, PA 17319 717-938-5599, redlandlibrary@yorklibraries.org Thursdays 10:30 a.m. Family Story Time, in-library, starts March 10

Village Library — 35-C North Main Street, Jacobus, PA 17407 717-428-1034, villagelibrary@yorklibraries.org

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. Family Story Time at Jacobus Community Park, outdoors, starts April 6

The programs are developed and delivered to follow Pennsylvania’s Learning Standards for Early Childhood to help prepare children for school. To learn more, visit the program’s website by clicking here.

“When you are when you’re in a room together, it just allows for more engagement around the books and resources that we have here in the library,” Cassidy said.