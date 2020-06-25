York County looking to form county health bureau

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County wants to improve its emergency response tactics by forming a county health bureau.

Right now, only the City of York has one and the county has relied on it — that may now change. County Commissioners say this is still in the planning stages as they work out a budget, but they wish they’d had a county health bureau early on in the pandemic.

Part of the county’s emergency response plan is also to improve broadband and internet access throughout rural parts of York.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss