York County looking to form county health bureau

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County wants to improve its emergency response tactics by forming a county health bureau.

Right now, only the City of York has one and the county has relied on it — that may now change. County Commissioners say this is still in the planning stages as they work out a budget, but they wish they’d had a county health bureau early on in the pandemic.

Part of the county’s emergency response plan is also to improve broadband and internet access throughout rural parts of York.