York County lottery players on a lucky streak

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York countians who play the lottery may be getting high hopes after a streak of winning tickets in the last two weeks.

A top prize-winning ticket worth $895,652 for the Extreme Green game was sold at the Sheetz on East Market Street in York on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The lottery ticket is the fourth winner sold in the county since Sept. 16, when a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket worth $500,000 was sold at the Speedway store on Fishing Creek Road in Etters. The ticket matched all five balls drawn that night: 5, 16, 31, 33 and 43.

A Mega Millionaire scratch-off ticket was sold last week at the Rutter’s store in Spring Grove, and days later the Lottery announced that a My Best Life winning-ticket worth $1,000 a week for life, or $1.04 million cash, was sold at the Turkey Hill on Market Street in York.

If you’re not convinced that York County is on a lucky streak, consider that the Lottery on Friday will present a ceremonial check to a woman who won a Cash 5 jackpot worth $500,000.

The winner, Caroline Le Anna, of York County, purchased the ticket at a Sheetz in Indiana County while visiting her daughter, a freshman at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.