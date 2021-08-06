York County man accused of producing, receiving child pornography

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was charged with producing, and receiving and enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity in 2019.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, 31-year-old Jeremy Fallbeck of York County is facing charges for producing and attempting to produce child pornography, receiving child pornography, possessing child pornography and coercing or enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity from January 9, 2019 until August 25, 2019.

Brandler says the maximum penalty Fallbeck could receive is up to life imprisonment, a term of up to lifetime supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.

The announcement comes just days after a former Midstate coach was accused of sexually abusing a boy in Maryland and plans by major tech company Apple, to implement on-device machine learning to detect known images of child sexual abuse.

