York County man charged with possession of child pornography, four other charges

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was charged with possession of child phonography and Unlawful Contact with a Minor among other charges according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

Joshua S Gettle, 35, of Wrightsville, PA faces multiple charges following an investigation that began in January of 2021.

Gettle allegedly sent two videos in which he was engaged in sexual acts with a 16-year-old female who lived in Lebanon County on or about November of 2020.

When authorities seized and searched Gettle’s cell phone, investigators located 43 videos and 5 images of Gettle and the victim engaging in sexual acts. In one of the videos, Gettle is heard saying “I would marry you today, but I guess we have to wait ’til you’re 18.”

On March 15, Gettle was taken into custody and later remanded to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $30,000 cash bail.