York County man dies Sunday after crash on I-83 in Maryland

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says a man died on Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash on I-83 southbound in Baltimore County, Maryland.

They say 39-year-old Clinton Rice was the driver in the crash and around 10:30 p.m. Sunday it’s believed he was unrestrained and partially ejected from his car after it swerved off the left side of the road then back across the southbound lane and off to the right. It then overturned and stopped on its roof.

The Coroner’s office was called to Wellspan York Hospital Trauma Bay to certify the death.

They say a passenger who was in the car at the time was released from the hospital.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force head trauma in an accidental manner.

The incident is under investigation by Maryland State Police and the Coroner’s office will do routine toxicology.