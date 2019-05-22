York County man headed to trial for wife's death, disappearance in 1981 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Korzon [ + - ] Video

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) - A York County man is headed to trial for the death of his wife who went missing 38 years ago.

William W. Korzon, 76, of East Prospect, waived all charges to county court when he appeared before a district judge for a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Korzon was arrested last month on homicide and related charges in the disappearance and death of Gloria Korzon.

The couple lived in Warrington Township, in Bucks County, when Gloria Korzon went missing in 1981. She was declared dead in 1997, but the investigation into her disappearance resumed last year.

When Korzon was interviewed by police earlier this year, he admitted to battering his wife for years. He further admitted to forging and cashing two checks sent to her, filing a joint income tax return, and to lying at a 1988 court hearing to determine her estate, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said when they questioned William Korzon further about his wife's disappearance, he asked, "did you find the body?"

William Korzon faces additional felony charges of perjury, forgery, and criminal solicitation to commit homicide. In 1986, his former tenant told police that Korzon asked for help to ambush and murder an officer involved in the investigation.