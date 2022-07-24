PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office responded to a fatal skid loader accident on Sunday morning.

At 11:15 a.m. the coroner’s office responded to the 200 block of Gemmill Road where a 35 year old man was found deceased. The coroner’s office says the man had been operating a skid loader when it rolled over, causing him to be caught in the equipment.

The man was not wearing a seat belt while operating the equipment and it’s not known when the accident occurred.

The coroner’s office says the cause of death was accidental from blunt force trauma and that the victim’s family has been notified. Pennsylvania State Police in York are investigating the incident.