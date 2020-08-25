York County man riding bike coast-to-coast for mental health services

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man is riding his bike cross county, from the Jersey Shore all the way to Los Angeles, raising money for Bell Socialization Services.

He has everything he needs packed up on the bike to last him the entire trip with plenty of pit stops for food and water. Today, he crossed into Pennsylvania on the York County Heritage Rail Trail, ending the day’s journey at one of Bell’s shelters.

His fundraising goal for the entire ride is $10,000, donations can be made here.

Top Stories: