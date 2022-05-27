HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been sentenced to three years of probation for concealing assets during a bankruptcy proceeding.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christopher Gambrill, 46, of Windsor, admitted that in 2016 and 2017 he concealed a $125,000 inheritance from the bankruptcy trustee and creditors.

His bankruptcy petition was dismissed and none of his debts were discharged. Gambrill is ordered to pay a $7,200 fine.