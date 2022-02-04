York County man sentenced for smuggling cocaine through mail

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A York County man has been sentenced to six years in jail after he tried to smuggle cocaine through the United States Mail.

Hector Castro-Padro, 36, of York was charged and sentenced due to his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into York County from Puerto Rico.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, in November of 2019, Castro-Padro tried to receive a box that he knew contained a kilogram of cocaine. The box was shipped from Puerto Rico and was addressed to arrive in York.

Law enforcement authorities finished the investigation by having the box delivered and then arrested Castro-Pedro when he took custody of the box.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police.