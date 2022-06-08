HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says a York man was sentenced to 19 years in prison for drug trafficking and possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

According to the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Matthew Jeremy Acevedo pleaded guilty to trafficking over five kilograms of meth, trafficking fentanyl, and being in possession of firearms as a convicted felon.

Both the drugs and firearms were seized during a June 17, 2021, search warrant of Acevedo’s home.

During the search, police arrested Acevedo and seized 17 ounces of crystal meth, fentanyl pills, firearms, and other drug trafficking materials. Acevedo was a previously convicted felon and prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

The case was investigated by the York County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Assistant United States Attorney Michael Consiglio is prosecuting the case.