York County mini-casino on track to open “second half of 2021”

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The mini-casino under construction at the York Galleria is on pace to open in the “second half of 2021,” the company that owns it confirmed Wednesday.

The sounds of hammers could be heard from a roadway near the former Sears at the York Galleria, where the future Hollywood Casino is under construction, and workers and construction vehicles could be seen outside.

“We expect to open during the second half 2021; more details to come in the coming months,” Jeff Morris, vice-president of public affairs for Penn National — which will own and operate the casino — said in an email.

Asked about any revised expectations for the location, given a rough 2020 for traditional Pennsylvania casinos — but, on the other hand, the prospect of the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding as more people are vaccinated — Morris said the company doesn’t comment about individual properties, beyond what it says during its quarterly earnings calls.

Morris confirmed construction has also resumed on a mini-casino in Morgantown, along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Berks County; that location, too, is slated to open in the second half of the year, he said.