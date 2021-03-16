York County miniature donkey ‘Sheldon’ a top 10 finalist in 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians have a last-minute opportunity to vote for York County’s own 8-year-old miniature donkey named Sheldon, who has quickly become a fan favorite and top 10 finalist in the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

According to his profile on the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, Sheldon loves to be the center of attention and gets as many pets as he can. He’s also a favorite at the York State Fair.

Sheldon was among the 12,000 entries made nationwide and earned the attention of the current Cadbury Bunny, Lieutenant Dan, along with his team of trusted advisors.

“Together, with our special guest judge Lt. Dan, we’re thrilled to announce the finalists and let America vote on the 2021 Cadbury Bunny who will star in this year’s commercial,” said Trevor Jakubek, Senior Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury Brand team.

This year’s winner will be announced on March 23, and will star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial set to air on TV nationwide and will be awarded $5,000.

Voters can create an account and help determine who will earn the coveted Bunny ears by voting for one of the top 10 finalists daily until March 17, by clicking here.