York County mulls land preservation tax

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of York County residents say they’re on board with a tax hike to fund the preservation of open spaces.

An online survey gathered the opinions of 2,000 residents. A majority said they’d pay to have the county put the brakes on land development.

County commissioners are ready and eager to make it happen.

“I think it’s a good deal,” Commissioner Doug Hoke said. “York County has a lot of farmland and historic areas and things like that, and I think it’s a good opportunity.”

It’s been three years since the county had a tax increase. The proposed land preservation tax is one-tenth of a mill, so the owner of a property worth $100,000 would pay about $10 more a year.

Commissioners will vote on the tax hike in mid-December.

