York County municipalities plan for proposed Exit 26 on I-83

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Four York County municipalities—Conewago, East Manchester, and Manchester townships, along with Manchester Borough—are preparing a land-use plan for properties that would be impacted by the construction of a proposed Exit 26 interchange at Canal Road on Interstate 83.

The York Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (YAMPO) is leading the planning effort with the assistance of consultant planners, Gannett Fleming, Inc. and Vernon Land Use, and the York County Planning Commission.

The municipalities are seeking input from the public on the future development of the Exit 26 Planning Area through a series of three public meetings and short surveys. The first public meeting will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The I-83 Master Plan for Exits 24 and 28 recommended a new interchange—Exit 26 at SR 921/Canal Road —to alleviate area congestion and improve traffic flow at Exit 24 to the south (SR 238/Church Road; Emigsville) and Exit 28 to the north (SR 297/North Susquehanna Trail; Strinestown). Approval of the proposed interchange by PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is needed before YAMPO will consider programming funds for interchange design and construction.

If Exit 26 is approved, the new interchange will take several years to fund and build. Meanwhile, development pressure in the vicinity of future Exit 26 will likely intensify. The affected municipalities are proactively undertaking this study to establish and coordinate local development policy for the area in advance of interchange approvals and construction.

The land use plan will be adopted as an amendment to the respective municipal comprehensive plans; adoption is anticipated in 2021. The land use plan will be implemented through municipal zoning only if the new interchange is approved. The plan may affirm current zoning maps and associated regulations or recommend revisions in one or more of the impacted municipalities.

With the assistance of the YCPC and YAMPO, the municipalities were awarded planning funds from PennDOT to prepare the land use plan. YCPC and YAMPO assistance includes a dedicated webpage for the current planning effort and future updates on the proposed interchange. Visit I83exit26.com for more information and to share the webpage with your neighbors in the planning area.

A link to register for the September 23 virtual public meeting is available on the I83exit26.com webpage. If you are unable to attend the virtual public meeting, please contact 717-771-9870 or planner@ycpc.org to determine other options to participate.

Surveys will also be posted to I83exit26.com. The first survey will open Wednesday, September 16, 2020 and close Saturday, October 10. 2020.

If you have questions or comments for the planning team about the land use plan, please contact Project Manager Michelle Brummer at mbrummer@gfnet.com or 717-886-5295 or YCPC Transportation Division Chief Will Clark at wclark@ycpc.org or 717-771-9870.