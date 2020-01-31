York County names new 911 director

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – As York County works to fix issues in its 911 center, it’s bringing in new leadership.

The county announced Friday that Matthew Hobson will be the next director.

Hobson formerly worked in Virginia, managing an emergency communications center there. His appointment comes after the former director stepped down last fall as problems at the 911 center became more serious and more public.

The county says Hobson will have a full plate. Right now, the dispatch center is understaffed and people aren’t getting full and proper training, so he’ll have to focus on hiring and retention.

One of the biggest challenges Hobson will face is getting every York County police, fire and EMS department communicating properly with dispatchers. That’s been a big problem in the past.

A New Jersey company is currently working in the dispatch center to work out those kinks. Hobson will step in Feb. 10 and continue those efforts.