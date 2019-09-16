York County native shows off scars at DreamWalk Fashion Show

NEW YORK (WHTM) – A York County native, who lives with life-threatening polycystic kidney disease, hit the runway in New York for the DreamWalk Fashion Show Sunday.

Valen Keffer stopped by our ABC27 studios before her debut at the body inclusive fashion show.

DreamWalk is the first-ever “body inclusive” fashion show of its kind. The focus isn’t on designers, but rather the inspiring individuals as they confidently strut their stuff on stage – and shatter beauty stereotypes in the process. They choose models based on the struggles they’ve overcome and their achievements in life.

We’ve shared Valen’s story over the years, she received a kidney transplant and last year she also had a liver transplant, while she raised awareness about PKD.

Keffer decided to design a dress that revealed her journey.

“I decided to share my story in a different way by designing the outfit to show my 60 inches of scars so I’m going to highlight them with glitter to share my story like I never have before and give hope to other people,” Keffer said.

Keffer’s family still lives in York County but she has since moved to California, while still raising awareness about PKD and organ donation.