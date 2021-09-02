York County neighbors faced with flooding clean up

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In York County, some neighborhoods are dealing with a major cleanup after the storms on Wednesday.

Flooding forced several people in Fairview Township out of their homes. Now they’re back but faced with the damage left behind.

Nancy Blumberg has several inches of water left in her basement and puddles of water in her garage. On Wednesday the flooding got so bad that she had to be rescued from her home.

“When the water was, ya know, it was up to my garage. Then I figured I need to get out of here,” Blumberg said. They came a couple of minutes later with a boat. They took me out, they took the neighbors out.”

Just down the street, Jennifer Stover’s home fared a little better.

“I went to step out here and I was like woah, there’s water everywhere,” Stover said. “Luckily it never came in the house. It came up the second step here but never in the house.”

But Becky and Jeff Raymond and their kids were in the same boat as Nancy.

“And it was like ok they’re rescuing everyone. How are we going to get even to our cars and how do we get the kids there safely?” Becky Raymond said.

Ted Czech with York County Emergency Management says emergency responders had to do 27 water rescues total, from cars and homes. Overall they got 546 storm calls about things like dangerous roadways and downed power lines.

“Water is so powerful. I don’t think we think about it but water will find it’s way no matter what. The most we can do is prepare for it and mitigate,” Czech said.

Now the community is focused on cleaning up the mess left behind.

“I’ve got stuff everywhere,” Blumberg said. “I’m just hoping electric gets back on soon and the sump pumps get to work.”

“There’s a lot of cleanup and we’re a little overwhelmed at all the stuff there is to do. You have to handle the situation. Yeah, ultimately it’s just stuff,” the Raymonds said.