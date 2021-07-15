York county not to cooperate with forensic election audit request

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One of three counties targeted for a forensic election audit says it will not cooperate. Republican-controlled Tioga County denied the request from Doug Mastriano, Republican state senator.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Commissioners say they cannot risk having their election machines decertified by third-party access because they cost too much to replace. There is no evidence of any fraud in the past two elections.

Mastriano is also seeking information from York County and waiting for a response.

“As of now, we can confirm York county is in receipt of one of the requests for a forensic investigation in York County, at this juncture the board of commissioners is reviewing his letter and we will respond back to Sen. Mastriano within the time frame he requested,” Julie Wheeler, York Co commissioners president, said.

The deadline is July 31. Mastriano also targeted Philadelphia, which will likely not cooperate.