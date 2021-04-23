York County opens new morgue, brings comfort to grieving families

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County has a new morgue — and while no one ever wants to have to go there — it’s got a new feature to bring some comfort to grieving families.

The new building is located alongside York County Prison and is part of a new state-of-the-art facility for the Coroner’s Office.

One big benefit: Family members will not be able to comfortable view the loved ones they’ve lost.

Officials say there are other practical benefits, too.

“We’ll be able to more easily obtain toxicology specimens and things like that that we need because, right now, we have to do them at the scene,” York County Coroner Pay Gam said. “Sometimes we have to go into the hospital, very cramped space.”

The new morgue officially opens on Monday, April 26.