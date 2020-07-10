Live Now
York County parents charged with child endangerment

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County couple is charged with child endangerment after police say two of their children wandered out of their home.

Police say last month Taylor Rudy and Amber Meyer of Newberry Township were sleeping when their two and four-year-old children were found in the middle of Pheasant Run Road partially clothed and covered in dirt and feces.

Officers say they found Fentanyl next to the couple’s bed.

Children and Youth placed their four kids with relatives and in foster homes.

