York County parks modify operations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Parks and Recreation will be opening certain amenities on Friday, May 22, as the county moves to the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan.

The off-leash dog area at Canine Meadows will open Friday. Fountains, however, will be closed, so visitors should bring water for their dogs.

Restrooms are open at the following locations:

• John Rudy Park – Pines Picnic Area

• Rocky Ridge Park – Hidden Laurel and Oak Timbers

• William H. Kain Park – Lake Redman and Lake Williams activity areas

• Heritage Rail Trail – New Freedom Train Station

All portable restrooms throughout the park system have been available for use. Additional cleaning protocols are in place. Visitors must practice social distancing and wear masks in the restrooms.

Nixon Park Nature Center is re-opening with limited hours. Sections of the building like the hands-on touch room will stay closed.

Lake Redman boat rentals are closed indefinitely along with playgrounds and soccer and softball fields.

York County says the nature play areas at Rocky Ridge and Nixon parks also remain closed.

Pavilions will be available for rental, but only for groups of 25 or less people. Park Rangers will disperse groups of more than 25 people.

To reserve a pavilion, call the Parks office at 717-840-7440, extension 2. Online reservations are disabled until June 1.