York County planned community hopes to break ground in 2022

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Freedom Square in Conewago Township is being called the biggest-every project of its kind in York county.

Right now it’s just a concept, but the developer hopes to break ground by 2022.

It’ll be different from a typical suburban community, in that it’ll be “mixed-use.”

Communities that are “mixed-use” include shopping centers, hotels and different housing options all within walking distance of each other.

“We can create the live-work-play environment. So the young couple can rent here and work here, mom and dad can retire here… and then you can walk to the coffee shop,” Tim Pasch, president of Pasch Companies, said.

Half of the 460-acres will be green space. The full project could take up to 18 years until it is fully built.