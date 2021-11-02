York County polling place gets a visit from a mini therapy horse

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Elections can feel serious, stressful, and contentious, but Dominique the miniature therapy horse was spreading nothing but smiles at the New Bridgeville Fire Co. polling place on Tuesday morning.

“Dominique’s here to kind of brighten everybody’s day. Even though it’s raining a little bit, we’re going to make the sunshine, putting smiles on everybody’s face as they come in to cast their ballot,” his owner, Sandy Smith, said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Dominique is a 33-inch-tall miniature horse, and his mission is to spread smiles, especially to adults in nursing homes or children fighting cancer. He and Smith do this through their nonprofit Dominique’s Smiles.

Of course, Dominique is good at making people smile wherever he goes, whether he’s visiting Ronald McDonald Houses, accompanying Smith to her COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or hanging out at a polling place.

Smith and Dominique were out on Tuesday spreading smiles along with the message that people should get out and vote. “We need kindness, but we need to cast our ballots. It’s a terrific privilege,” Smith said.

“Dominique has been invited to come to the New Bridgeville Fire Department every time that I’ve come to vote, and he certainly has brought smiles onto people’s faces. You can see them even with their masks on,” Smith said.