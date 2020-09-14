York County Prison sees increase in Covid-19 positive cases, looks to maintain mitigation efforts

York

by: WHTM Staff

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Prison says it now has had 315 positive cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. That figure is more than 100 additional cases than the 189 total reported in early September.

So far 238 have recovered and 30 are in the hospital.

The prison says appropriate and aggressive testing is ongoing, while it looks to maintain best practices recommended by the state Department of Health.

York County Prison says it is conducting Covid-19 testing on all inmates who present with symptoms and those who have had close contact with positive individuals. Those that have tested positive are noted, monitored, and treated by the medical staff daily.

