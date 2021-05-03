York County prothonotary office easing the passport process

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — People in York County can get their passports a bit easier now.

The York County prothonotary’s office can now take your passport photo at the same time you apply for the passport itself.

In the past you had to get the photo taken ahead of time and bring it in with you.

“When people come in for their passports, a lot of them forget pictures,” says Allison Blew, an employee at the prothonotary office. “They have to go home and get them, or they have to run to another place to get them. So we just thought as a service it’d be really great to offer them here, and we’ve had really positive feedback.”

You still need an appointment in order to get your passport processed at the prothonotary’s office.