York County Prothonotary to hold Naturalization Ceremonies

Photo from May 12, 2020 outdoor naturalization ceremony in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Prothonotary has scheduled five indoor Naturalization Ceremonies in the month of June.

The ceremonies will held in the Ceremonial Courtroom, located on the second floor of the York County Administrative Center at 28 E. Market St., at 10 and 11 a.m. on June 25 and 9, 10 and 11 a.m. on June 26.

Between all of the ceremonies, 27 new citizens from 17 countries will be naturalized.

This is a switch from the York County Prothonotary’s outdoor ceremonies held in May.

A Naturalization Ceremony is considered a court proceeding, its a venue to recognize the rights, responsibilities, and importance of citizenship and provide access to services for new citizens. The naturalization ceremony is the culmination of years of working toward American citizenship.

