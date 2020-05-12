York County Prothonotary to hold outdoor Naturalization Ceremonies

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Prothonotary will hold five outdoor Naturalization Ceremonies this month.

York County says a naturalization ceremony is a venue to recognize the rights, responsibilities, and importance of citizenship and provide access to services for new citizens.

These outdoor ceremonies will allow new citizens to be naturalized after their ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A naturalization ceremony is considered a court proceeding so new citizens will not be violating the state stay at home order to attend.

The first ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, on the steps of the York County Administrative Building.

Dates and times for the remaining four ceremonies have not yet been announced.