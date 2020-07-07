York County Rail Trail picks up popularity during pandemic

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the York County Rail Trail has never been more popular.

The York County Economic Alliance says usage is up 200%. It is now taking the opportunity to ‘build-up’ the towns along rail trail. The group says more amenities for users will bring in more business.

The program has launched in five communities along the York Heritage Rail Trail: York, Seven Valleys, Glen Rock, Railroad, and New Freedom.

