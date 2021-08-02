York County ramp closure rescheduled for Monday, August 2, night

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 851 ramp to northbound I-83 will be closed in Shrewsbury Township in York County on August 2 night. The ramp’s closure was delayed and rescheduled due to rain.

The ramp will be closed between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. between Monday, August 2, and Tuesday, August 3, to allow the contractor to mill and pave as part of the ongoing diamond interchange project.

Motorists can take northbound Susquehanna Trail to eastbound Route 216 to northbound I-83 at Exit 8/Glen Rock to access northbound I-83.

For more information on the PennDOT project, you can visit the project website by clicking here.