York County receives $2M for violence prevention/reduction programs

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The York County Commissioners were awarded $2,000,000 as part of a funding package announced by Governor Tom Wolf to create local strategies to stop gun and group violence across Pennsylvania.

The grants are part of the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

Funding awarded to York County will support continued collaborative violence prevention and reduction programming focused on the identification of at-risk youth, connection to substance use disorder, mental health, mentorship, and community-based services.

“With every life lost due to gun violence, we lose a contributing piece of our future. These irreplaceable losses are tearing our communities apart,” said Gov. Wolf. “Addressing gun violence at the root, at the community and neighborhood level, is critical. These organizations funded today are changing, and saving, lives.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Funding for this second round of grant awards was increased last week, with an additional $15 million in American Rescue Plan dollars being committed to the program.

Twenty-five projects received portions of the $23 million funding announced Wednesday.