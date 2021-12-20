York County receives award for improving waste management

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County is getting some recognition for how it handles waste.

The Solid Waste Authority received an award from the state, for making major improvements to things like its yard waste collection, electronics recycling, and water runoff systems.

They also turned their sanitary landfill into a 200-acre wildlife habitat with walking trails.

“It feels good to get the recognition from other public servants and elected officials, as well as our volunteer board and our staff,” Executive Director of York County Solid Waste Authority Dave Vollero said. “It feels good to succeed in what we set out to do, so it’s very rewarding.”

The authority is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.