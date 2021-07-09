York County Reptile Show: where to see all your favorite species

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Reptile Show is back! The reptile show is the best place to purchase a pet reptile, and breeders will be available to help assist you in caretaking for your new pet.

The show will be held at the Wyndham Garden Hotel (2000 Loucks Road, York, PA 17408) on Sunday, July 11, and will feature all of your favorite reptilian species. The show runs from 10 AM to 3 PM.

“You can get everything you need,” Larry Kenton, Owner of Diamondback Productions, who helps promote the reptile show, said. “Live reptiles, supplies, housing, lighting, and everything is a little cheaper than the pet stores. You can talk directly to the person who bred the animals to get more information before you purchase.”

Kenton says the one thing people should do before coming to the show is “research. Research what you actually want before coming to the show. Some people go into a show and see a little baby python and don’t do any research on it, and all of a sudden they’re stuck with a six-foot-long snake that they don’t want.”

Plan to bring the whole family to the show, as there will be activities for people of all ages including a petting zoo for the children.

The full vendor list for the show:

Outback Reptiles

T & B Reptile Zone

Maryland Reptile Farm

Serpentine Exotics

Irresistible Reptiles & Feeders

M & M Reptiles

B & M Reptiles

R. Leader Reptiles

Charm City Glam Chams

Funky Morelia

RKZ Rodents

Blackheart Reptiles

J & K Reptiles

Maz Morphs

Summer’s Serpents

K & K Reptiles

Wicked Oaks Pythons

Blessed Cresteds

Ancient Reptiles

Morris Shirey Constrictors

Roman Empire Geckos

Talon’s Cove

Delaware Turtle

Beastly Exotics

Beardie Queen

Critter Connection

K L A Exotics

Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children age 6-11, and free for children under 5.