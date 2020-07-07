York County residents complaining of missing Amazon deliveries

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in York County say they’re not getting their Amazon packages. The issue is affecting those who live within the zip code 17349 — which is Shrewsbury, Hopewell Township, and New Freedom Borough.

One resident says he reached out to Amazon about the problem. The company told him, “drivers voiced safety concerns and changes are going to be permanent.”

When abc27 reached out to Amazon, the company said it temporarily adjusted its delivery operations for safety reasons, and that everything is now back to normal.

