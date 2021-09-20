York County residents impacted by Hurricane Ida can apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians who live or work in one of the six counties impacted by Hurricane Ida are eligible to apply for temporary Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA), and York County is one of them.

Pennsylvanians eligible to apply must live, work, or have to travel through impacted areas to reach work in: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, or York. Other counties might be added as assessments continue, according to the press release. Visit here for an up-to-date list of counties.

Individuals eligible for DUA benefits may include:

Individuals unable to reach their job because they must travel through the affected area and are unable to do so because of the disaster.

Individuals who were to begin employment but were prevented doing so by the disaster.

Individuals who became the major support for a household because of the death of the head of the household as a result of the disaster.

Individuals who cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.

“The Wolf Administration has worked quickly with the federal Department of Labor to stand up this temporary disaster unemployment program to help Pennsylvanians in the hardest-hit counties as they continue recovering from Ida,” Jennifer Berrier, secretary at the Dept. of Labor & Industry, said. “I strongly encourage Pennsylvanians whose employment is impacted as a direct result of Ida in one of the six federally-declared counties, to apply for these benefits.”

For those eligible, apply for assistance by clicking here. The deadline to apply is Oct. 20, 2021.