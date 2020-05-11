York County restaurant defying governor’s order, opened for dine-in service

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County restaurant is defying the governor’s order and opening for dine-in service.

Sunday morning Round the Clock Diner on Route 30 in Manchester Township opened.

A few people were seen sitting and eating at the restaurant. Previously, the restaurant was open for just take-out. There were signs posted asking people to stay 6-feet apart.

The York County District Attorney announced on Friday that they will not enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order.

