York County restaurant serves 700 pounds of pork for free

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Many families are struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One York County restaurant is stepping in to help, thanks to the generous donations of others.

Hundreds of cars lined up at Bourbon Grill in Hanover on Sunday as staff handed out 700 pounds of pork for free.

“We smoked it up at the mill this morning, came, brought it down and we are giving away two pounds per meal and also a starch and a vegetable,” said Tina Fowler, front house manager at Bourbon Grill.

Owner Chuck Messersmith spent the weekend preparing it all, thanks to an anonymous donation of $300 and his food distributor selling the pork for $0.50 a pound.

“It’s a giveaway and I appreciate the person that is doing this and I want to thank him for it,” said customer Sandra Howard.

“If you don’t have the money because you’re not working, it definitely makes it hard for you to not be able to provide for your family, so that’s why Chuck is doing this because he wants to be able to provide, he wants to be able to help everybody as much as he can,” Fowler said.

Everybody in line has their reasons for being here.

“My stepdad came down with the Avian Flu and I happened to catch it too and I’ve been off and he’s been off and I’m a truck driver and mostly provide for the household,” said customer Shawn Runk.

All the staff in the kitchen and those out front providing drive through service volunteered their time.

“People are basically just coming up and giving us tips, putting it in the jar,” Fowler said. “We’ve had to switch out our tip can once already, so people are definitely giving and helping where ever they can.”

Those tips and donations are going toward a new program called Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, so hundreds more can have a warm meal.

If you’d like to donate, visit the Bourbon Grill website. For $10, you can buy a meal for another family.

If you are in need of a meal, you can call the restaurant at 717-634-5071.