YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 1800 block of the Susquehanna Trail in Manchester Township is closed after a vehicle crashed into a porch Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from the Northern York County Regional Police Department, which is on the scene, the incident took place just north of Loucks Road.

There are minor injuries reported as of 8:30 a.m. and the roadway is expected to remain closed to traffic for about one to two hours. There is no update yet on what led to the incident.